Brush Fire Sparks on Camp Pendleton

By Rafael Avitabile

A Brush Fire burning on Camp Pendleton on June 3, 2020.
A Brush Fire burning on Camp Pendleton on June 3, 2020.

Quick reaction from firefighters on base at Camp Pendleton helped stop a brush fire from spreading out of control Wednesday.

The Hotel Fire started shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the northeast corner of the base in Deluz, according to a Camp Pendleton spokesperson.

Growing flames threatened homes nearby, and San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies raced to give evacuation orders to homes along De Luz Road. An evacuation warning was also issued for the areas of Green Valley Road, Riverview Road, and Daily Road, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the flames sparked in a training area on base, and nearby firefighters spotted it quickly and had equipment and resources ready to deploy.

The fire quickly grown to 10 acres at a moderate rate of spread, but at 3 p.m. Cal Fire, which was assisting crews on base, tweeted the fire's forward spread had been stopped.

The evacuation order was lifted but the warning remained in place.

Ingolds Community Sports Park at 2551 Olive Hill Road was set up as a temporary evacuation shelter.

No other information was available.

