Brush Fire Sparks in Santee Amid Red Flag Warning, Evacuation Warning Issued

A brush fire sparked in Santee amid a red flag warning on Thursday prompting an evacuation warning for residents in the area.

The brush fire was reported just before 11 a.m. on the 9000 block of Magnolia Avenue. The SDG&E cameras showed a large plume of smoke in the area at around 11:30 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation warning for residents living near Ramsgate Drive and Hillcreek Road.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at Pathways church located at 9638 Carlton Hills Blvd.

Santee is one of the communities that can be impacted by emergency power shutoffs amid a red flag warning that kicked off at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

More than 5,000 SDG&E customers woke up on Thanksgiving Day without power due to public safety power shutoffs amid a red flag warning. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports.

The Santee Fire Department and Cal Fire San Diego are at the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.