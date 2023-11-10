Brush fire sparks east of Otay Mesa near U.S.-Mexico border

A brush fire sparked and quickly grew to 10-15 acres near the U.S.—Mexico border east of Otay Mesa Friday afternoon, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The fire was burning just before noon in light, flashy fuels, Cal Fire said, which means it has the potential to grow quickly. The blaze started in the Otay Open Space Preserve and was heading toward the border, Cal Fire said. No structures were threatened.

Firefighters were attacking a fire line in a wide open space from the ground and air, footage from SkyRanger 7 showed. Flames surrounded scorched land, which was marked by pink lines of fire retardant drops from firefighting helicopters. Several hot spots were sending their own plumes of smoke into the air.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire in the Otay area. The fire is currently 10-15 acres in light flashy fuels and heading south towards the border. No structures are threatened. #Border36Fire pic.twitter.com/6wMhRIGAmZ — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 10, 2023

Santa Ana winds weakened Friday but were still creating ripe conditions for wildfires when combined with humidity less than 10% in the inland areas. Winds were expected in the 15-30 mph range with some gusts up to 40 mph. Fire weather was expected to be more significant on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

"Local critical conditions are likely for a few hours below the San Gorgonio Pass, and over parts of the San Diego County Mountains" over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available. Refresh for the latest updates.