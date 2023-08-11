Brush fire sparks alongside I-15 in Bonsall

Firefighters got a quick jump on a brush fire Friday afternoon that burned in in multiple spots along Interstate 15 near state Route 76, near the community of Bonsall.

The fire started at about 2:20 p.m., sending a plume of smoke over the freeway and halting traffic in the both directions, due to crews working the fire and low visibility.

The fire quickly grew to 3-5 acres in size and halted traffic in both directions. By 3 p.m., though, the North County Fire Protection District tweeted that the spread of the fire had been stopped. Shortly after that, travel resumed for drivers headed north, and two lanes were open for southbound drivers.

The area of the wildfire was in the same place that one scorched about 4,100-acres in December 2017. The Lilac Fire destroyed 157 structures and burned two horse trainers who were trying to rescue their equines. The California Horse Racing board said 46 horses died in the fire.

@NorthCountyFire and @CALFIRESANDIEGO is on scene of a vegetation fire in the area of SB 15 Freeway at Old Highway 395 in Bonsall. The forward rate of spread has been stopped. The SB 15 and NB 15 freeway is closed. Expect delays. #BonsallFire pic.twitter.com/EDsRzS1ZaJ — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) August 11, 2023

No other information was immediately available.

