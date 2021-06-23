Brush Fire Sparks Along SR-76 Near Pala Casino

Cal Fire is responding to a brush fire along State Route 76, east of Interstate 15 near Pala Casino.

The fire sparked just before 2:30 p.m. west of the casino, according to Cal Fire. The agency is calling it the Mesa Fire, and estimated it was at around 75 acres as of 3:30 p.m., a considerable increase from its 20 to 30-acre estimate 30 minutes earlier.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire, in the community of Pala Mesa. The fire is currently 20-30 acres, with a moderate rate of spread.#MesaFire pic.twitter.com/iE45oyuWv8 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 23, 2021

The fire was spreading at a moderate speed, Cal Fire said.

SkyRanger 7 was flying above the fire as helicopters and planes dumped pink fire retardant over the flames. The fire burned close to an unidentified structure at the base of a hill, but was climbing up the hill away from it as of 3:20 p.m.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said SR-76 was closed between Rice Canyon and Pala Temecula Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other information was available.