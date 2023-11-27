Brush fire sparks along I-8 in Mission Valley

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department made quick work of a fire that sparked Monday afternoon along Interstate 8 in Mission Valley.

The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. on the south side of the freeway east of Qualcomm Way. The fire was responsible for a large cloud of white smoke that rose above the freeway. By 3:30 p.m., firefighters had steady streams of hose water knocking down the flames and the smoke cloud was reduced to a wispy column.

The fire was still active as of 3:45 p.m. but SDFD crews appeared to have the situation under control.

The onramp from Qualcomm Way to westbound I-8 was blocked by SDFD engines, but the fire had minimal impact on traffic otherwise.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.