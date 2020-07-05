Brush Fire Reported Near San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Firefighters are battling a brush fire near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

CalFire received a call of the blaze shortly after 2 p.m. in the 15000 block of San Pasqual Valley Road. Evacuations have so far not been ordered.

Details on what caused the fire were not immediately available.

Earlier on Saturday, firefighters in City Heights responded to a brush fire behind 2200 Shamrock Street in the afternoon. Ground crews were able to get a handle on the blaze and canceled aide from air resources.

At 12:23 p.m., the forward rate of progress was stopped at ¼ acre. A homeless encampment was determined to be the cause of the fire, the San Diego Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported in connection to the City Heights blaze.