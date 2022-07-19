Brush Fire Scorches 3 Acres Near Ramona Airport

Voorhes Fire in Ramona: Quick Facts

Location : Near Voorhes Lane and Highland Valley Road

: Near Voorhes Lane and Highland Valley Road Size : 3 Acres

: 3 Acres Current Situation: Halted, Mop Up continues

Firefighters quickly stopped the spread of a slow-moving brush fire that started Tuesday near the Ramona Airport.

The fire, dubbed the Voorhes Fire, sparked near Voorhes Lane and Highland Valley Road at about 10:40 a.m. and grew to about two acres by 11 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near Voorhes Lane and Highland Valley Rd in Ramona. 2 acres, slow/moderate rate of spread. #VoorhesFire pic.twitter.com/U9Sz4eG1Js — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 19, 2022

Ground crews with the aid of a firefighting helicopter worked to contain the blaze. By 11:30 a.m., footage from SkyRanger 7 showed some scorched earth surrounded by pink fire retardant.

Cal Fire San Diego said the fire was stopped at three acres but crews would remain on scene for several hours to mop up hot spots.

There were no injuries reported and no structures damaged, Cal Fire said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

NBC 7

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.