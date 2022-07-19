wildfire

Brush Fire Scorches 3 Acres Near Ramona Airport

By Christina Bravo

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Voorhes Fire in Ramona: Quick Facts

  • Location: Near Voorhes Lane and Highland Valley Road
  • Size: 3 Acres
  • Current Situation: Halted, Mop Up continues

Firefighters quickly stopped the spread of a slow-moving brush fire that started Tuesday near the Ramona Airport.

The fire, dubbed the Voorhes Fire, sparked near Voorhes Lane and Highland Valley Road at about 10:40 a.m. and grew to about two acres by 11 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ground crews with the aid of a firefighting helicopter worked to contain the blaze. By 11:30 a.m., footage from SkyRanger 7 showed some scorched earth surrounded by pink fire retardant.

Cal Fire San Diego said the fire was stopped at three acres but crews would remain on scene for several hours to mop up hot spots.

Local

nbc 7 investigates Jul 14

NBC 7 Investigates: San Diego Police Face Scrutiny Over Woman's Murder

Investigation 2 hours ago

Medical Examiner ID's Body Found on Rocks at Sunset Cliffs

There were no injuries reported and no structures damaged, Cal Fire said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

A fire truck is covered in pink fire retardant at the scene of a brush fire near the Ramona Airport on July 19, 2022.
A fire truck is covered in pink fire retardant at the scene of a brush fire near the Ramona Airport on July 19, 2022.
Fire crews walk through pink-retardant-covered ground at the scene of a brush fire near the Ramona Airport on July 19, 2022.
Fire crews at the scene of a brush fire near the Ramona Airport on July 19, 2022.
NBC 7
Fire crews at the scene of a brush fire near the Ramona Airport on July 19, 2022.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

wildfirebrush fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us