Brush Fire Prompts Evacuation Warnings in Lakeside

A brush fire that sparked along State Route 67 in Lakeside prompted evacuation warnings for residents living near the highway and Willow Road.

The fire was reported at around 3:45 p.m. in a brush area underneath an overpass along the highway. SkyRanger 7 flew over the blaze and saw firefighters extinguishing flames on both sides of the freeway. There were also several tents set up in the area, and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said there is a known homeless encampment there.

Firefighters were trying to stop the flames from spreading to a nearby yard full of wooden pallets.

Northbound SR-67 was closed at Mapleview Drive, according to deputies.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A temporary evacuation point was set up at Lakeside Christian Church at 13739 El Monte Rd.

Evac Warning- Wildfire near SR-67 and Willow Road near Lakeside. People with access or functional needs, and/or large animals should leave now.



Temporary evacuation point at Lakeside Christian Church at 13739 El Monte Road.



Follow @SDSheriff and @CALFIRESANDIEGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/6YEQJKXxDs — ReadySanDiego (@ReadySanDiego) September 1, 2022