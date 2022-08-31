Lakeside

Brush Fire Prompts Evacuation Warnings in Lakeside

By Rafael Avitabile

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A brush fire that sparked along State Route 67 in Lakeside prompted evacuation warnings for residents living near the highway and Willow Road.

The fire was reported at around 3:45 p.m. in a brush area underneath an overpass along the highway. SkyRanger 7 flew over the blaze and saw firefighters extinguishing flames on both sides of the freeway. There were also several tents set up in the area, and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said there is a known homeless encampment there.

Firefighters were trying to stop the flames from spreading to a nearby yard full of wooden pallets.

Northbound SR-67 was closed at Mapleview Drive, according to deputies.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A temporary evacuation point was set up at Lakeside Christian Church at 13739 El Monte Rd.

This article tagged under:

Lakeside
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us