Brush fire prompts evacuation warnings in Bonsall

Cal Fire San Diego told NBC 7 that two structures were immediately threatened by the vegetation fire.

By City News Service

A UCSD Alert California camera showing the fire that broke out in Bonsall Sunday afternoon.
UCSD Alert California

Evacuation warnings were briefly issued Saturday after a brush fire broke out near Chariot Court and La Primavera Drive in Bonsall, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Saturday near 1403 Chariot Court and elicited an air response from Cal Fire San Diego as it burned approximately two acres in light, flashy fuels.

The agency reported at 3:36 p.m. that the forward rate of spread had been stopped.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

