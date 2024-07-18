Brush fire on MCAS Miramar prompts partial closure of westbound SR-52

Westbound state Route 52 near SR-163 was partially closed Thursday afternoon due to a fire on MCAS Miramar, Caltrans said.

The fire was reported at about 3:20 p.m. and quickly encroached on lanes of westbound SR-52 near Convoy, which prompted a full shutdown temporarily. One lane was reopened by 3:40 p.m. California Highway Patrol also shut down the ramp to southbound SR-163.

MCAS Miramar firefighters were responding to the fire, which was about 5 acres and was not threatening any structures or prompting any evacuations, the military base said.

The fire was sending up a thick plume of light gray smoke as water tenders doused flames.

It was not immediately clear how large the fire was and what the conditions were in the area.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information develops.