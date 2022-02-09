All Lanes of I-5 Reopened Near Mission Bay After Brush Fire Shuts Down Right Lane

All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 have been reopened after a brush fire prompted firefighters to shut down a portion of the road, snarling traffic during the morning commute.

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. Wednesday when drivers saw smoke coming from under the freeway at Grand Avenue near Mission Bay, according to dispatch from the California Highway Patrol. Upon arrival, crews were met with smoke coming from under the overpass of the freeway.

While firefighters responded to the fire, the right lane of I-5 was closed, causing a backup on the road.

Aerial footage from SkyRanger 7 captured two firetrucks on the side of the freeway with passing motorists traveling at reduced speeds.

It is unclear what started the fire. No injuries were immediately reported.

All lanes were reopened by 8:45 a.m., according to Caltrans

