A brush fire in Poway is prompting "limited evacuations" in the business park of Brookprinter Pl., the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The fire was reported at around 2:20 p.m and has grown to four acres. Deputies have some road closures in place at Metate Lane from Community Road to Rio Real and Community Road from Civic Center Drive to Stowe Drive.

Sheriffs said no homes are threatened.

No other details are available.