Brush fire in Lakeside grows to 850+ acres on 2nd day

What to know: Monte Fire Acres : 868

: 868 Containment : 20%

: 20% Evacuation order : North of El Monte Road; south of Roosevelt Lane, Wildcat Canyon Road and El Cajon Mountain Summit Trail; east of San Vincente Oaks Road, El Cajon Mountain Summit Trail, Mountain Valley Place, El Monte Road and Hazy Meadow Lane; and west of El Cajon Mountain Truck Trail and El Capitan Road

: North of El Monte Road; south of Roosevelt Lane, Wildcat Canyon Road and El Cajon Mountain Summit Trail; east of San Vincente Oaks Road, El Cajon Mountain Summit Trail, Mountain Valley Place, El Monte Road and Hazy Meadow Lane; and west of El Cajon Mountain Truck Trail and El Capitan Road Evacuation point : Walmart Supercenter located at 13487 Camino Canada in El Cajon; small pets can be taken to the South Shelter at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita; large animals can be taken to the Dianne Jacob Lakeside Equestrian Park at 11055 Moreno Avenue in Lakeside

: Walmart Supercenter located at 13487 Camino Canada in El Cajon; small pets can be taken to the South Shelter at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita; large animals can be taken to the Dianne Jacob Lakeside Equestrian Park at 11055 Moreno Avenue in Lakeside Road closures : Hard closure at of Yucca Road at El Monte Road; El Monte Road at Oma's Road is only open to residents.

: Hard closure at of Yucca Road at El Monte Road; El Monte Road at Oma's Road is only open to residents. Smoke advisory for the eastern portion of Lakeside, the northwest portion of El Cajon and Alpine

A brush fire in the Lakeside area grew to more than 850 acres Wednesday, which kept Cal Fire firefighters on the scene and evacuees from accessing their property for a second day.

The Monte Fire sparked near the 15000 block of El Monte Road, east of Yucca Drive, around 3 p.m. Tuesday and grew to more than 300 acres in just over an hour, according to Cal Fire. Crews remained on scene overnight as the fire became less aggressive, allowing for crews to surround 20% of the blaze by the morning.

But the firefight was not over. Smoke could still be seen from a distance rising over the hilly terrain, which presented a challenge for crews. A Black Hawk helicopter was being used to fly about 100 firefighters straight to the fireline, bypassing what would have been a six-hour hike on the ground, Johnson said.

On the firefighters' side were better weather conditions than on Tuesday, which was expected to aid firefighters in their effort to keep the fire away from nearby homes.

”We are making it a priority today for engine companies to seek out those hotspots and extinguish them near residences," Cal Fire Capt. Robert Johnson said. "There’s approximately 10 structures that were within the perimeter of the fire or near the fire."

An evacuation order issued Tuesday afternoon remained in effect for areas north of El Monte Road, south of Roosevelt Lane, Wildcat Canyon Road and El Cajon Mountain Summit Trail, east of San Vincente Oaks Road, El Cajon Mountain Summit Trail, Mountain Valley Place, El Monte Road and Hazy Meadow Lane, and west of El Cajon Mountain Truck Trail and El Capitan Road.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department then issued evacuation warnings for areas north and east of the order. The latest evacuation information can be found on Genasys Protect's website or app.

The Walmart Supercenter — located at 13487 Camino Canada in El Cajon — was being used as a temporary evacuation point.

Affected residents could take small pets to the South Shelter, located at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita, and large animals could be evacuated to the Dianne Jacob Equestrian Park, located at 11055 Moreno Avenue in Lakeside. The San Diego Humane Society said in an X post that its emergency response team was deployed to help with livestock evacuations. San Diego County Animal Services was also assisting.

"There's only one way in and out back there, so we were kind of just like, 'Well, we don't have a lot of time,' so grabbed our dogs, grabbed our neighbors' dogs and grabbed a few things and took off," Jolene Corella, who has lived in the area for four years and evacuated on Tuesday, told NBC 7. "This isn't anything new to us, but this is really close."

El Monte Road at Yucca Drive remained under a hard closure, while El Monte Road at Oma's Road was only open to residents.

Smoke prompted the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District issued an advisory for the eastern portion of Lakeside, the northwest portion of El Cajon and Alpine due to the Monte Fire.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said fire engines, bulldozers, water tenders and firefighter hand crews were also working to attack the fire.

No deaths were reported, and no property was damaged, according to Cal Fire. The agency said that two firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.