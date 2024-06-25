Evacuations ordered as brush fire burns near Del Mar

What to Know Evacuations ordered west of I-5 between Carmel Valley and Del Mar Heights Road and east of North Torrey Pines.

Temporary evacuation point set up at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

19 acres burned; 2 firefighters transported to Scripps La Jolla because of heat exhaustion

Road closures:

2000 to 2300 Del Mar Scenic Parkway

Southbound I-5 Del Mar Heights and Carmel Valley off-ramps

Del Mar Heights Road closed between Camino del Mar and I-5 (east and westbound)

Camino del Mar between Del Mar Heights Road and Carmel Valley (north and southbound)

Carmel Valley Road between Camino del Mar and I-5

Westbound Carmel Valley Road at Portofino Drive

Crews were responding Tuesday to a brush fire that flared up in Del Mar Heights north of the Torrey Pines State Reserve. The fire's forward rate of progress was stopped by about 5:30 p.m., with 5% containment, firefighters said.

The fire started near Mira Montana Drive off Del Mar Heights Road at about 10:30 a.m. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department previously reported the small 1-acre brush fire had been stopped. But by 2:30 p.m., the fire had grown out of control and more resources were called in. SDFD said it was about 5-7 acres around 3:30 p.m.

By about 5 p.m., the fire had burned to about 19 acres and two firefighters had been transported to the hospital with heat exhaustion, according to the SDFD.

"The terrain is very, very challenging when it comes to fighting a fire because of the fact that it has not burned for so long ... We had a lot of rain this past January. We had rain last year, so all of that undergrowth makes it a very difficult fire to fight," said Mónica Muñoz, Media Services Manager with SDFD.

Evacuations

Evacuations have been ordered for the following areas:

Near Mango Drive and from 2000 to 3000 Del Mar Scenic Parkway

West of I-5 between Carmel Valley and Del Mar Heights Road

East and north of Torrey Pines

Approximately 2,500 residents have been evacuated from the area and are under mandatory evacuation. Warnings have been sent to approximately 1,400 residents.

A temporary evacuation point was set up at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

An evacuation map released by first responders showed areas under evacuation orders (red) and evacuation warnings (yellow). Those in the evacuation warning zones should be prepared to evacuate while those in order zones should leave immediately.

SDFD was working in coordination with San Diego police and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department to alert residents.

Firefighters are battling a brush fire burning near homes in Del Mar Heights.

3 helicopters & fixed wing making good progress. Many firefighters on the ground. Estimate 5-7 acres. Law enforcement doing evacs on Mango Dr.

Plz use caution in area.

A video shared by a viewer showed a plume of brown hazy smoke rising near buildings in the area around 2:30 p.m. The fire was spreading rapidly and burning near structures with the large smokestack stretching inland.

The energy at the scene was urgent as dozens of firefighters fanned out throughout the neighborhood and into the canyon to battle the blaze. Helicopters blared above and pink flame retardant spotted the canyon and some homes.

By around 3:30 p.m., smoke had turned white and the spread appeared to have slowed, indicating firefighters may have regained control of the blaze. Firefighters were still tackling occasional flare-ups from the air, according to NBC 7 crews on the ground.

About 150 fire personnel with San Diego Fire-Rescue, Poway and Encinitas and other supporting agencies were on the ground and in the air to tackle the blaze. They were aided by at least 6 brush rigs, four engines, a firefighting aircraft, and three helicopters, according to the SDFD.

At one point, San Diego Fire-Rescue had to fight more than just the blaze when a drone was spotted in the area.

"DO NOT FLY DRONES DURING FIRE AIR SUPPRESSION OPERATIONS. This creates an extreme hazard for the aircraft," the agency said.

It is illegal to fly drones that could interfere with emergency responses in California.

This is a developing story. Details may change as we gather information.