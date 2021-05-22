Brush Fire in Deer Springs Forces Closure of SB I-15

A portion of southbound Interstate 15 in North County San Diego was shut down Saturday as a brush fire burned in the nearby Deer Springs community.

Cal Fire San Diego said the brush fire started at about 11:45 a.m. near Interstate 15 and Deer Springs Road. San Marcos Fire, who was assisting, said the brush fire had grown to 5 acres within an hour.

Traffic was being directed off the southbound freeway at Gopher Canyon and Cal Fire urged drivers to find alternate routes.

The National Weather Service said winds in the area were low, in the 10 to 15 miles per hour range and humidity was at 50%, making for decent firefighting conditions.

No other information was immediately available.