Brush Fire East of Ramona Threatening Structures: Cal Fire

Caesar Fire: Quick Facts

Location : SR-78 and Ramona Trails Drive

: SR-78 and Ramona Trails Drive Size : 20-30 acres

: 20-30 acres Spread : 0% contained

: 0% contained Evacuations: Evacuation urged for those in the area

San Diego County firefighters were responding to a brush fire east of Ramona Monday afternoon.

The fire started at about 11:45 a.m. on the north side of state Route 78 near Ramona Trails Drive in the Witch Creek area and was quickly 20- to 30-acres large and threatening structures, Cal Fire San Diego said.

Those in the area of the fire should evacuate immediately, Cal Fire said.

"There's concern the fire may spread to nearby homes, so be prepared to evacuate if a notification is made in your area or deputies tell you to go," the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a Tweet.

RIGHT NOW: Fire Crews are attacking the #Caesarfire that began east of Ramona and currently stands at approximately 30 acres… Evacuations are underway pic.twitter.com/yq5PVbo0sl — Kelvin Henry (@Kelvinhenrytv) September 5, 2022

The fire shut down SR-78 in both directions from Magnolia Avenue to Southerland Dam Road in Ramona. Drivers were urged to find alternate routes.

Several wineries were located nearby but it was unclear if any were under threat. The cause of the fire was not known.

EB/WB SR-78 is closed in both directions from Magnolia Ave to Southerland Dam Rd (in Ramona) due to a vegetation fire in the area. Please use an alternate route. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) September 5, 2022

This is a developing story. We will update as soon as new details become available.