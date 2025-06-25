Clairemont

Brush fire in Tecolote Canyon near Clairemont prompts evacuations

By Danielle Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know: Ariane Fire

  • Acres: 5
  • Evacuations: North of Mount Acadia Boulevard, Clairemont Drive, Fairfield Street and Field Street, south of Mount Everest Boulevard, Balboa Avenue and Clairemont Drive, east of Clairemont Drive and west of Mount Acadia Boulevard and Mount Everest Boulevard
  • Evacuation point: Target parking lot at 5680 Balboa Ave.

Evacuations are underway after a brush fire broke out in Tecolote Canyon between Bay Park and Clairemont on Tuesday evening.

The Ariane Fire was reported off Mount Ariane Drive just after 5 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. In about an hour, the blaze had grown to 5 acres and had a slow rate of spread.

An evacuation order was issued north of Mount Acadia Boulevard, Clairemont Drive, Fairfield Street and Field Street, south of Mount Everest Boulevard, Balboa Avenue and Clairemont Drive, east of Clairemont Drive and west of Mount Acadia Boulevard and Mount Everest Boulevard. Some areas north, east and south of the order were under evacuation warnings. The latest evacuation information can be found on Genasys Protect's website.

The San Diego Police Department said it was evacuating people in the 3300 and 3400 block of Crowley Way.

A map showing the areas under evacuation orders (red) and warnings (yellow) as of 6:10 p.m.
A temporary evacuation point was located at the Target parking lot at 5680 Balboa Ave, according to the SDFD.

SkyRanger 7 was above the blaze and showed flames near structures, including condominiums and other homes, and crews attacking the fire in an area with thick and heavy brush from the ground and air.

SkyRanger 7 was above a brush fire in Tecolote Canyon on June 24, 2025.
NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said despite there being a lot of fuel in the area, weather hasn't been a major obstacle for firefighters. A weather station just south of the fire indicated 66 degrees, relative humidity and fairly calm winds around 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

