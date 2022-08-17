Brush Fire Causes Road Closures on SR-67 near Poway

A brush fire on the shoulder of SR-67 near Poway caused some road closures Wednesday afternoon.

The three-acre fire reported at around 2:25 p.m. caused SR-67 at Scripps Poway Parkway and eastbound Poway Road from Espola Road to close. The Iron Mountain trailhead parking lot is also closed.

Southbound SR-67 is being diverted to westbound Poway Road. California Highway Patrol said the closure will last approximately one hour.

Cal Fire said the fire had been stopped at three acres at 2:50 p.m.

⚠️Traffic Advisory: Road closures northbound 67 at Scripps Poway Pkwy and eastbound Poway Road from Espola Rd. Iron Mtn trailhead parking lot closed. Southbound 67 is being diverted to westbound Poway Road. — City of Poway (@cityofpoway) August 17, 2022

No other information was available.

