Poway

Brush Fire Causes Road Closures on SR-67 near Poway

A brush fire on the shoulder of SR-67 near Poway caused some road closures Wednesday afternoon.

The three-acre fire reported at around 2:25 p.m. caused SR-67 at Scripps Poway Parkway and eastbound Poway Road from Espola Road to close. The Iron Mountain trailhead parking lot is also closed.

Southbound SR-67 is being diverted to westbound Poway Road. California Highway Patrol said the closure will last approximately one hour.

Cal Fire said the fire had been stopped at three acres at 2:50 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was available.

Local

nbc 7 Aug 16

NBC San Diego News: Watch Local News on Roku Anytime!

Chula Vista 30 mins ago

San Diego's Best Tacos? Two Chula Vista Taquerias to Win Over Your Taste Buds

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Powaybrush fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us