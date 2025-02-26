Crews gain upper hand on brush fire on Mount Laguna in San Diego County

Firefighters have been able to get a handle on a brush fire that sparked on Mount Laguna Wednesday afternoon.

Crews with the Cleveland National Forest were first called to the area along Sunrise Highway near the Penny Pines Trailhead just before 2 p.m., but by 3:30 p.m. the fire's forward rate of spread had been stopped, according to a tweet posted by the forest service.

At one point, the U.S. Forest Service said the fire was between 5-10 acres, but later modified that to 9 acres in total. No structures were threatened, officials said about the blaze, which at one point had the potential to grow to 25-50 acres.

UC San Diego/Alert California UC San Diego/Alert California

Luckily, ground crews were able to post up very close to the area of Cleveland National Forest, and were supported from above by firefighting aircraft.

Cal Fire is recommending that people try to avoid the area for the immediate future while fire crews complete mopping up.

@CALFIRESANDIEGO is assisting @ClevelandNF with a vegetation fire in the area of Sunrise Highway and Penny Pines Trailhead in the community of Mount Laguna. Please avoid the area, if possible, as there are multiple fire engines in the area. #PennyFire pic.twitter.com/9t8ZSCE77v — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) February 26, 2025

A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.