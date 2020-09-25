Brush Fire Burns Near I-8

Crews battled a blaze Friday morning near the College Area, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The fire began burning after 11 a.m. near Waring Road, on the north side of Interstate 8. About half an acre was burned, officials said, who added that no structures were threatened by the fire.

Fire crews made quick work of the flames, though, and knocked it down by noon. Crews will remain in the area for mop-up operations, SDFD said.

The right lane of westbound I-8 was briefly blocked due to the fire, Caltrans reported