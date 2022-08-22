San Diego

WATCH LIVE: Brush Fire Burns in Pine Valley

By NBC 7 Staff and Christina Bravo

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Fire in Pine Valley: Quick Facts

  • Location: Pine Valley near Noble Canyon
  • Size: 50-60 Acres
  • Spread: 0% contained

Firefighters were responding Monday to a 50- to 60-acre fire burning in heavy brush in Pine Valley, according to Cleveland National Forest officials.

The fire, dubbed the Valley Fire, started around 11:45 a.m. and was moving at a moderate rate of spread in an area with steep terrain, according to the CNF.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pine Creek Road is temporarily closed while firefighters work to put out the fire. No evacuations are in place and no structures are threated at this time, the CNF wrote on Twitter around 1:25 p.m.

SkyRanger7 showed deep orange flames and thick smoke rising above the hilly mountainside. A firefighting helicopter was dwarfed in comparison as it made water drops on the blaze.

Cal Fire San Diego is assisting with firefighting efforts. Cal Fire spokesperson Thomas Shoots said the fire was burning away from structures.

Local

nbc 7

NBC San Diego News: Watch Local News on Roku Anytime!

adoptable pets

PHOTOS: Here Are Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'

What to Do to Prepare For a Wildfire Evacuation in California

This is a developing story. We will update as soon as new details become available.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoSan Diego Countyfirewildfirebrush fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us