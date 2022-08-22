WATCH LIVE: Brush Fire Burns in Pine Valley

Fire in Pine Valley: Quick Facts
- Location: Pine Valley near Noble Canyon
- Size: 50-60 Acres
- Spread: 0% contained
Firefighters were responding Monday to a 50- to 60-acre fire burning in heavy brush in Pine Valley, according to Cleveland National Forest officials.
The fire, dubbed the Valley Fire, started around 11:45 a.m. and was moving at a moderate rate of spread in an area with steep terrain, according to the CNF.
Pine Creek Road is temporarily closed while firefighters work to put out the fire. No evacuations are in place and no structures are threated at this time, the CNF wrote on Twitter around 1:25 p.m.
SkyRanger7 showed deep orange flames and thick smoke rising above the hilly mountainside. A firefighting helicopter was dwarfed in comparison as it made water drops on the blaze.
Cal Fire San Diego is assisting with firefighting efforts. Cal Fire spokesperson Thomas Shoots said the fire was burning away from structures.
This is a developing story. We will update as soon as new details become available.