WATCH Live: Brush Fire Burning Near Ramona Prompts Evacuations

Fire Details as of 1:32 p.m.

Size: 40 acres

40 acres Containment: NA

NA Road Closures: SR-78-E is closed at Old Julian Highway

SR-78-E is closed at Old Julian Highway Evacuation Orders: Evacuation notices have been issued for homes near or at Rancho Ballena Road. Five or 6 homes have been evacuated, according to the CHP.

The Casner Fire began burning at around noon on Wednesday near eastern Ramona, close to where state Route 78 intersects with Casner Road. The blaze is also situated close to the community of Santa Ysabel.

Multiple structures are threatened at this time by the fire, which is burning at a moderate rate of speed, according to Cal Fire, which said the flames are mostly burning grass. Nearly half a dozen homes in the area are being evacuated, according to the CHP.

A large plume of smoke is already visible from the fire, which can likely be seen from miles around.

Sky Ranger 7 is flying overhead near the fire, as is at least one fixed-wing firefighting aircraft.

The Casner Fire Is burning in a relatively remote area, covered mostly in what appears to be dry grass, punctuated by some large, leafy green trees. The flames seem to be mostly burning around the trees, but some are igniting regardless, as is what appears to chapparel.

The plume of smoke is making visibility into the burn area very difficult. There are isolated structures in the area, but it's impossible at this time to determine yet if any have been damaged.

The National Weather Service was reporting at 1:15 p.m. that the winds at the Ramona airport were blowing to the west at 9 mph, with gusts up to 11 mph, according to San Diego & Electric weather instruments. With temperatures hovering around 90, ground crews will have hot work ahead for the afternoon. Fortunately for them, the humidity in the area is at 29%.

Temporary Evacuation Site

Homes near or at Rancho Ballena Road have been given evacuation notices. A temporary evacuation point has been established at Olive Peirce Middle School located at 1521 Hanson Lane.

Here's a map and link to the map of the #CasnerFire showing the area with evacuation notification. https://t.co/pEgUAVosDd pic.twitter.com/mi1UnbueIZ — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) July 27, 2022

