SD Fire-Rescue Makes Fast Work of Brush Fire near Home Avenue

Firefighters were called out Wednesday to a brush fire in San Diego burning near where Home Avenue goes beneath Interstate 805 south.
The fire was first reported shortly after noon in an area near the neighborhoods of Ridgewood and Webster.
San Diego Fire-Rescue was able to make fast work of the blaze, though, halting its spread before it reached a quarter-acre. Officials said no homes were endangered by the flames.
Anybody in the area is being urged to use caution while firefighters mop up during the afternoon.