SD Fire-Rescue Makes Fast Work of Brush Fire near Home Avenue

Firefighters were called out Wednesday to a brush fire in San Diego burning near where Home Avenue goes beneath Interstate 805 south.

The fire was first reported shortly after noon in an area near the neighborhoods of Ridgewood and Webster.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

San Diego Fire-Rescue was able to make fast work of the blaze, though, halting its spread before it reached a quarter-acre. Officials said no homes were endangered by the flames.

SDFD crews have stopped a small brush fire near I-805 & Home Av. It's less than 1/4 acre; no damage to homes; no homes threatened. Plz use caution in the area as crews work to mop up the fire. #homeavefire #firefighter pic.twitter.com/QPvCAz69QN — SDFD (@SDFD) September 15, 2021

Anybody in the area is being urged to use caution while firefighters mop up during the afternoon.