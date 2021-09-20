City Heights

Brush Fire Burning in City Heights Near Homes

By NBC 7 Staff

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego Police Department responded to a vegetation fire in City Heights Monday.

The fire was first reported around 4:50 p.m., SDFD said.

According to SDFD, the fire is started in a canyon behind some homes on Violet Street.

By 5:15 p.m., the fire was mostly out. Some lingering white smoke could be seen as firefighters continued to douse what remained of the fire.

The cause of the fire was not known.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

