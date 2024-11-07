Brush fire burning at Camp Pendleton

A fire was sparked at Camp Pendleton on Wednesday afternoon.

The flames and smoldering brush were visible from one of ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego cameras.

Capt. James Sartain, a spokesman for the base, at around 6 p.m. described the brusher as "a small vegetation fire deep in our impact area, a common occurrence with training activities."

A second round of stronger Santa Ana winds is elevating fire danger across Southern California. NBC 7's Dana Williams reports.

Fires at Pendleton are frequently caused by live-fire training exercises, thought it's not clear that is the case with this fire.

San Diego County and Southern California are currently under a Red Flag Warning, with a round of Santa Ana winds prompting power shutoffs in the far East County and some school closures on Wednesday.

The situation is being monitored by Camp Pendleton Fire, Sartain said, adding that there was currently no threat to any instructions on the military installation.

Multiple fires are burning up north, including one in Ventura County that has burned 10,000 acres, and another in Malibu, which has charred more than 50 acres near the coast.

