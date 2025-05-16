Smoke is rising above Escondido and other communities a few miles to the east of San Diego Zoo Safari Park after a brush fire sparked on Friday afternoon.

The 10-acre #AcademyFire began burning after 2 p.m. on state Route 78 near the San Pasqual Academy on San Pasqual Road. There is a threat to a nearby structure on Highland Valley Road, Cal Fire tweeted at 2:55 p.m.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The flames from the fire are racing uphill, with the smoke plumbing drifting away from the flames, and at least one firefighting aircraft was spotted at the scene making a retardant drop.

The fire has the potential to burn 30 acres, which is burning in light vegetation, according to Cal Fire.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Along with ground crews, personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were fighting the blaze, Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said.

By 3:45, it appeared that firefighters were gaining the upper hand on the blaze. Sky Ranger 7 was able to spot ground crews making their way onto the hillside to begin containment, and it appeared that there were only two major hot spots left putting up active smoke.

Check back here for details on this breaking news story — Ed.