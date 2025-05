Crews responded to a brush fire that burned at least four acres, south of Poway Road and Lola Way Saturday evening.

Crews are currently responding to two vegetation fires in the areas of Poway and Lemon Grove. Follow this account for more updates. — SDFD (@SDFD) May 25, 2025

Evacuations were in place along Cobblestone Creek Road, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

