Brush Fire Breaks out in Oceanside

Firefighters are battling a blaze that began Wednesday morning near some train tracks in Oceanside.

The fire started shortly after 9:30 a.m. near Skylark Drive in central Oceanside in the Loma Alta Creek area, about 10 blocks east of Interstate 5. The fire is south of the 2800 block of Industry Street, OPD tweeted. Requests for two firefighting choppers have been made, officials said.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Skylark is paralleled by train tracks for the Sprinter, so transportation officials have stopped service temporarily to allow ground crews to attack the fire.

No structures were threatened at this time, according to Oceanside police. First-responders are requesting that people avoid the area for the immediate future.

Community Advisory - 2800 Industry Street - Brush Fire https://t.co/CZk7yY8q1e — Oceanside Police (@OceansidePD) June 29, 2022

"Service is currently stopped between the Crouch Street and Rancho Del Oro station due to emergency personal near the tracks," the North County Transit District tweete3d. "Passengers are encouraged to use Bus Route 318 at this time."