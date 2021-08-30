brush fire

Brush Fire Breaks out in North County

By Eric S. Page

NBC 7

Firefighters battling a brush fire Monday afternoon near state Route 78.

The Ranch Fire began sometime around 5 p.m. in an area called Pine Hills, which is east of Ramona. At least two air tankers and a firefighting helicopter were called out to fight the flames, officials said, adding that the fire was difficult to access on the ground.

As of 6 p.m., the flames had charred 2 acres of grass, and the fire was burning with a slow rate of spread, a Cal Fire spokesman told NBC 7. He also said the fire had the potential to burn 10-15 acres.

At 6:30 p.m., smoke from the fire had mostly dissipated as the firefighters gained control of the fire. Ground crews will likely be on scene for hours mopping up hot spots.

