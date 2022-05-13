El Cajon

Watch LIVE: Brush Fire Breaks out in East County

Officials said the wildfire is in the 1600 block of Lotus Lane in the area of east El Cajon known as Granite Hills

A large contingent of firefighters was called out Friday shortly before noon for a brush fire in east El Cajon.

Officials said the fire is in the 1600 block of Lotus Lane in the area known as Granite Hills, just east of Interstate 8 and not far from the Greenfield Drive exit.

So far, flames have charred an area of about 2 acres, according to Cal Fire.

At 12:45, it appeared from footage shot by Sky Ranger 7 that the fire was not threatening any homes. Firefighting aircraft, including a plane as well as a helicopter, was also flying overhead, aiding ground crews battling the blaze.

Long streaks of red from drops of fire-retardant were visible, with the fire located in a remote area mostly populate by chaparral and boulders.

Smoke was visible from quite a distance and can be seen on San Diego Gas & Electric's cameras as well.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story -- Ed.

