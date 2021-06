A brush fire burning along Interstate 805 at H Street is causing traffic backup in the area, notably on the southbound side of the freeway.

The fire broke out at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Fire Department. Crews from the San Diego, National City and San Miguel fire departments are also at the scene.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No other information was available.