Brrr: SoCal Cold Front Brings Freeze Watch to San Diego County

The National Weather Service said a freeze watch is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday morning in San Diego County’s valleys

By Monica Garske

A cold front lingering in Southern California will bring freezing temps to parts of San Diego County this week – just a couple of days after locals basked in summer-like weather.

“We’re going to have some cold temperatures overnight and into the morning for the next couple of days here,” NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen explained. “As we head into the Monday evening hours, temperatures will quickly drop, and by early tomorrow some areas inland could be near freezing.”

The National Weather Service said a freeze watch would be in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday morning in San Diego County valleys. The same set-up will repeat Tuesday evening, when a second freeze watch goes into effect through Wednesday morning.

The NWS said Monday night’s freeze watch would bring sub-freezing temperature as low as 31 degrees. It’s expected to get even colder Tuesday night, with the possibility of subfreezing temps as low as 26 degrees.

The frosty weather could kill crops and plants, so the NWS said it’s best to cover sensitive plants overnight. Locals should also bring their pets indoors during the chilly event.

Parveen said the high at the coast will be near 60, while inland sees temps in the low-60s Monday. The mountains will be sunny but breezy with temps in the low-40s, while the deserts hit about 60 degrees, also with a breeze. Parveen said she expects it to warm up a bit by the weekend

