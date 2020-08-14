Brothers Arrested in Vista Road Rage Incident

Two brothers were arrested for battering two cars causing thousands of dollars worth of damage, stealing $2,000 in jewelry, and injuring a driver in a road rage-fueled confrontation in Vista, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Thursday.

Matthew Giordano, 29, and John Giordano, 23, face felony charges of conspiracy, robbery and vandalism stemming from the confrontation on Melrose Way west of Breeze Hill Elementary School on Tuesday morning.

The Giordano brothers were driving through the neighborhood when Matthew Giordano, who behind the wheel of a lifted grey pick-up truck, got angry at another driver.

SDSO has not yet determined what prompted the aggression or said if the suspects and victim knew each other.

The pair started following the other car and at one point, Matthew Giordano flashed a weapon at the driver, according to SDSO. Then, they stopped in front of the other car and got out.

Matthew Giordano began punching the driver's side door. The driver got out of the car and Matthew Giordano took about $2,000 worth of jewelry and money from him, SDSO said.

Meanwhile, John Giordano grabbed a metal tool and began smashing the driver's windshield. At one point, he smashed another car's windshield that was not involved in the incident.

The suspects took off.

After obtaining a warrant, SDSO arrested the Giordano brothers in a neighborhood near S. Melrose Drive and Sycamore Avenue. They were booked into the Vista Detention Facility awaiting arraignment on Aug. 28.

