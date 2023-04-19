Crime and Courts

Brother Shot Brother Attacking Him With Shovel in Vista: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

Suspect was shot twice in the thigh with a small-caliber handgun, according to investigators

By Eric S. Page

A sheriff’s car is shown in this undated image.
NBC 7

A fight between two brothers in Vista Wednesday led to a self-defense shooting that left one of the men wounded and under arrest, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

The gunfire in the 2000 block of Buena Creek Road was reported at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said.

Deputies determined that one of the combatants, 30-year-old Elias Cruz, allegedly attacked his younger brother with a shovel, prompting the other man to open fire with a handgun to protect himself, Lt. John Spach said.

Paramedics took Cruz to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of leg wounds. Sheriff's Lt. Matthew Carpenter told NBC 7 that Elias was shot twice in the thigh with a small-caliber handgun. He was expected to fully recover, Spach said.

Elias was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

It was not immediately clear if the younger man suffered any injuries during the fight.




