Brother Reacts to Chula Vista Crash That Killed 3 Best Friends

Marcellous Cisneros, Rashad Wallace and Ronnie Jacobs were best of friends since their first day of school. Their life-long connections made their deaths in a single-car crash over the weekend even more tragic for those who loved them.

"All of them dying impacted us and hurt us. We all loved them, my whole family," said Timothy Walker, Cisneros' older brother.

Three people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree in Chula Vista Saturday, the Chula Vista Police Department said.

Cisneros, Wallace, Jacobs and Cisneros' two dogs were killed Saturday afternoon when Cisneros lost control of his compact sedan and struck a tree on H Street near the Chula Vista Center. A fourth passenger, an unidentified female, survived but is still in critical condition.

Cisneros bought one of the dogs the day of the crash, according to Walker. He said his brother loved animals, especially his dogs.

At the time of the crash, Walker was at the gym a block away.

"I didn’t even believe it. How would anybody want to believe that anyway?" Walker said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused Cisneros to lose control.

For now, Walker and the victims' family members are trying to come to terms with the loss.

"I can’t even begin to explain how much Marcellous has meant to me, but also the community. Everybody loved my brother," Walker said.