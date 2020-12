Beachgoers in La Jolla gathered Monday afternoon to watch thousands and thousands of gallons of fresh water mix with the salty stuff just north of Tourmaline Beach in P.B.

A water line for a fire hydrant appears to have broken below street level near Wrelton and Crystal in La Jolla. Water flowed down the street and into what appeared to be a storm drain on Chelsea Drive, then emptied out over a cliff north of Tourmaline Beach.

It's not known if there was any property damage to any nearby homes.