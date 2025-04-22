When is ‘Bring Your Child to Work Day'? What to know about the annual event

Bring a Kid to Work Day is an annual event held on the 4th Thursday of April meant to give kids a glimpse into the working world.

This year's event will be on April 24, 2025 with the theme, "For a New Generation."

Here are some fun facts about the annual event.

The day had its start in New York City

The annual event was founded in New York City in 1992, according to the Museum of Women's History.

The annual event is the brainchild of feminist icon Gloria Steinem

Gloria Steinem founded the event as part of the Ms. Foundation. It was originally known as "Take Our Daughters to Work Day," and was created to help provide girls real-life adult role models in various professions, allowing them to see that gender should not be a deterrent in seeking a profession, according to the Museum of Women's History.

Boys started participating in 2003 and the name was officially changed

The program began to include boys in 2003 which the Ms. Foundation rebranded as "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day."

The inclusion of boys allows them to see that they too can have a career they choose, regardless of society’s prescribed gender roles.

By the numbers

Since its inception the program has continued to grow, becoming an international April tradition.

According to the latest available numbers cited by the Museum of Women's History, at least 37 million people have participated in 3.5 million workplace worldwide. In 2011, 92 countries participated, including China and India.