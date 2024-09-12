Bridge fire in Angeles National Forest expands to San Bernardino County, reaching Mt. High resort

Dozens of homes were destroyed in the Bridge Fire as the fast-growing fire burned through Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties, leaving behind a trail of destruction Wednesday.

The cross-county wildfire burned 50,258 acres as of Wednesday morning with 0% containment.

Gov. Newsom, who visited Southern California Wednesday, issued a state of emergency in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

Orange and Riverside counties were also under a state of emergency as the Airport Fires grew.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsom had proclaimed a state of emergency for San Bernardino County for the Line Fire on Monday.

About 20 homes by Mt. Baldy as well as 13 homes in Wrightwood were destroyed while six cabins in the wilderness were lost in the fire.

"It's heartbreaking. We were just up here, walking on these trails. We had a picnic three days ago. It's completely gone," Dennis Hawkins, a Wrightwood resident, said. "I'm blessed that I'm alive. My wife and dog are fine. But it's going to be a while before this town gets feeling good about itself again."

Some 2,500 structures were threatened as fire officials were concerned about the fire growing even further with the red flag warning in effect.

There were no reports of significant injuries or death.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated.

“This is currently the largest active fire in the state of California,” LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said. “Our priority remains the protection of life and structure and infrastructure defense.”

Massive flames from the Bridge Fire reached the Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood at one point Tuesday night.

While the resort said the flames briefly "engaged" with a few lifts, there was not significant damage.

“Great news!” the resort said in a social media post Wednesday. “All the main lifts and buildings survived with little to no damage. Thank you to all the employees and firefighters for their hard work.”

The resort had initially said base facilities remained intact.

Evacuation orders

The areas north of Angeles Crest Highway near Largo Vista.

The areas of Angeles National Forest east of the San Gabriel Reservoir and Morris Reservoir.

The areas south of Angeles Crest Highway near Big Pines and Wrightwood.

Baldy Village north of the San Antonio Dam up to the Mt. Baldy Resort.

East Fork communities of Camp Williams Resort (including the café, mobile home park, and campground) and the adjacent River Community.

Evacuation warnings

Foothill Communities including portions of Claremont, La Verne, and San Dimas.

The area of Valyermo, the area near the Crystalaire Country Club, and the area west of Juniper Hills.

Human shelters

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds: 2551 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93536

Pomona Fairplex: 601 W McKinley Avenue Pomona, CA 91768 Enter at Gate 3 and park next to the Sheraton. Then follow Red Cross signs leading to Expo Hall 5.

Note: The shelter in Hacienda Heights is now closed.

Animal shelters