Breweries, Wineries, Distilleries Get New Reopening Guidelines From California

Californians will be able to grab a beer at their local brewery without having to buy food for the first time in more than eight months starting this Saturday.

The California Department of Public Health updated reopening guidance on Thursday to allow for outdoor breweries, wineries and distilleries to operate without having to serve food.

The change does not apply to bars in the purple or red tiers.

For counties in the purple or red tiers of California's reopening metrics, operations must be held outside only. For counties in the orange tier, businesses can operate with 25% capacity or up to 100 people, whichever is fewer. In yellow, that bumps up to 50% capacity or 200 people.

Those businesses will be required to make modifications, though, like ensuring that people have reservations and adhere to a 90-minute time limit. They will also be required to stop serving by 8 p.m.

Not much will change for breweries, wineries and distilleries that serve food. They will be able to operate as a restaurant under their county's current tier restrictions.

Breweries, wineries and distilleries -- along with just about every other business in California -- were shut down in mid-March during a stay-at-home order that prevented people from gathering in groups outside of their household. In the summer, when restaurants and other businesses were allowed to reopen outdoors and with modifications, breweries, wineries and distilleries were left off the reopening list unless they served food themselves or partnered with a third-party food provider to ensure food was purchased on every tab.

Public health officials consider bars to be the highest-risk businesses during the pandemic because alcohol consumption reduces inhibition and impairs judgment, leading people to forget using face coverings or keep a safe distance from each other. Raising one's voice in a loud bar leads to greater projection of droplets, they said.