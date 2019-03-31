Police ID Suspect Involved in Stabbing at University of Hartford

Jake Wascher is expected to appear in court on Monday at 10 a.m.

A suspect is in custody after a double stabbing in a campus apartment at the University of Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old commuter student Jake Wascher of San Diego, California. Wascher currently resides in Hartford, police said.

Police said a 19-year-old remains in critical condition after undergoing an operation and is currently in the intensive care unit. Another student who is 21 years old is in serious, but stable condition.

Both of the men who were stabbed are students at the school, officers said. They are being treated at St. Francis Hospital.

Witnesses to the incident stated that the suspect and victims were in a campus

apartment rehearsing a scene from a movie as a class assignment. The suspect was “acting out” a scene

from a movie in which a person(s) gets stabbed, at which point he began to stab both victims before

fleeing on foot.

Witnesses to the incident said that the Wascher and the victims were in a campus apartment rehearsing a scene from a movie as a class assignment. The suspect was acting out a scene from a movie in which a person(s) gets stabbed. Wascher then began to stab both victims before fleeing the apartment on foot, according to police.

The 21-year-old male had a puncture wound to the chest and four to the back. The 19-year-old male had a single puncture wounds to the chest and back, according to police.

The suspect was looked at by medical professionals at the scene, but is not injured, police said.

Police said the male suspect was spotted in the woods a few hours after the incident southeast of the main campus and was arrested shortly after.

"The University of Hartford campus community is deeply saddened by the serious incident involving the assault of two students on campus this afternoon," the university said in a statement.

Wascher was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, according to police.

A lockdown was in place, but has been lifted and there is no threat on campus, according to the school. Police added that this was an isolated incident and the campus is secured.

Calls started coming into police at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

"The University will continue to work closely with the Hartford Police Department in their ongoing investigation," a spokesperson for the university said.

The university said they will provide counseling to members of the campus community that are in need of support or assistance after the incident.

Wascher is expected to appear in court Monday morning at 10 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.