Break Expected After Storm Brings Rain, Snow and Wind to San Diego

San Diego County residents should get a break Sunday after a relentless storm brought heavy snow and icy roads to the mountains and flooding elsewhere, leading to multiple road closures, authorities said.

Sunday's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, isolated rain showers and westerly wind gusts of up to 45 mph in some areas with highs in the 40s to 60s.

San Diego County Watches, Advisories

A winter weather advisory is in place until noon Sunday for the mountains.

In the desert areas, a wind advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Road Closures Around San Diego County

On Saturday, Caltrans San Diego said heavy snow caused the closure of northbound State Route 79 at Old Highway 80 in Descanso and eastbound State Route 78 in Santa Ysabel, except to area residents. The closures were to remain in place until road conditions improved.

The city of San Diego said the Whitherby Street underpass also remains closed.

Chains were required on Sunrise Highway starting at Old Highway 80, with the exception of four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow-tread tires.

Rain, heavy at times, continued intermittently across the county Saturday with gusty winds and some thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Two people were rescued by lifeguards Saturday when their vehicle was trapped in flooding on Bandini Street near the San Diego Airport. Lifeguards performed the rescues and the two people were assessed for injuries.

The Ocean Beach Pier remained closed after being damaged during storms and high surf earlier this year. The pier will remain closed until the damage can be assessed safely after the storm season has passed.

At times, traveling in the East County highlands "could be very difficult to impossible," the NWS warned.

Occasional rain and snow showers were expected to continue into Sunday morning as the cold storm center moves inland over Southern California.

The short break in the rain was predicted for Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, but a pair of storms moving onshore to the north could bring back rain and snow showers Monday afternoon through midweek

We'll get a nice break from the rain over the next 24 hours, but more rain is on the way Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday!@nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/gpx86GCJ1k — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) February 26, 2023

It will remain cool all week, with daytime temperatures running well below average.

NBC 7's Ramon Galindo caught a swift river rescue close to the San Diego County Airport.