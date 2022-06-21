Brawl at the Border South of San Diego Captured on Video

Witnesses captured on camera over the weekend a large fight that came to blows amid long lines at the border south of San Diego.

Several videos shared on social media show a group of people fighting in the line to enter the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Sunday. The video shows a group of people fighting as other drivers scream and honk in the background.

According to Tijuana police, a merchant along the border crossing reported to a nearby officer that a fight had broken out at the checkpoint.

Three people attacked a driver who had tried to cut the long line into the U.S., Tijuana police said. Some merchants and another family tried to jump in and break up the fight.

Merchants told Telemundo 20 the fight involved three cars and their passengers.

Tijuana police said the fight was over by the time they arrived and the people involved refused to file a formal complaint. Police did not make any arrests at the scene.

Irene Flores, an 18-year street vendor at the San Ysidro Port of Entry says there are often fights at the border as frustrations rise in the long lines to cross back into the U.S.

“It also affects us as sellers, because they also come [near the shops] already stressed, angry from the lines and that is why tempers heat up,” Flores said.