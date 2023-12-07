Brand-new menorah at Chabad House at San Diego State lit on first night of Hanukkah

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the start of Hanukkah by lighting the new menorah in front of the Chabad House near San Diego State University. For many, Thursday night's "Rally of Light" was an act of triumph over tragedy after the previous menorah was destroyed in a suspected hate crime in March.

This year, Hanukkah is taking on a deeper meaning for many, in the shadow of the Israel-Hamas War and rising acts of anti-semitism. Thursday marked two months since the war began.

"The menorah shows us that there is a "chumash," one candle that lights the others and that when we reach out within ourselves like that we can light up the world," Chabad House Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah said.

After the menorah at the Chabad House of San Diego State University was the victim of a suspected hate crime in March, a local Jewish philanthropist decided to step in. NBC 7's Adonis Albright shares the story behind planting a new symbol of hope.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Last March, vandals destroyed the original menorah in front of the Chabad House. A generous donor had one custom made. It’s 24 feet tall and made of steel.

"To be honest, standing here in front of you right now, it’s a very emotional moment, a powerful moment we’re very blessed," Rabbi Boudjnah said.

The Rally for Light Hanukkah celebration is meant to symbolize unity, resilience and the triumph of light over darkness.

"For me, it is about celebrating my heritage," SDSU student Talia Solovei said.

Solovei and fellow sophomore Natalie Wolff joined members of the Chabad Jewish Student Life of San Diego to host the event.

"I come for the community and love the people here and I love to help," Wolff said.

The menorah lighting was part of a live broadcast seen around the world. Other communities in Australia, Israel and France held similar celebrations. Each was started after the other finished, just as the menorah lights are meant to represent.

“I think this year is really important that we as a Jewish community come together and celebrate our pride and protect our home country," Wolff said.

Chabad House neighbor Neil Ward is not Jewish but still was compelled to be there for the menorah lighting.

"Just to support the community with everything going on these days, it’s very sad to see people are fighting over stupid stuff," Ward said.

The new menorah weighs three-quarters of a ton. Besides the art sculpture, the project included enhanced security and new landscaping. The total cost of the project was $65,000.