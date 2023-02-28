Brace For More Winter Weather, San Diego. Snow, Rain and Wind in the Forecast Yet Again

Short-lived sunny skies turned cloudy once again Tuesday as another storm system approached the region to bring more wintery weather to San Diego County Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cold low-pressure system was similar to the ones that came before it bringing heavy downpours, low-elevation mountain snow and gusty winds when it pushes into San Diego County late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The downpours and heavy mountain snow are expected to move in around midnight and continue through Wednesday's morning commute. There is even a chance of some thunderstorms, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

It may take a while for California's snow to melt, NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports.

Snow levels could be as low as 3,500 feet on Tuesday and even lower by Wednesday evening. Up to 10 inches of snow is possible at elevations near 4,500 feet by the time the storm clears the area on Thursday, Parveen said.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the San Diego County mountains until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

As for rain, coastal areas can expect about a half-inch of rain from this storm system; inland areas could get more than an inch and the mountains -- when not seeing snow -- could see rain as well.

Gusty winds will pick up overnight when a wind advisory goes into effect along the coast. Winds are expected to be in the 20 to 30 mph range with some gusts up to 50 mph. It's set to expire at 6 p.m. Wednesday. In the deserts, winds in the 25 to 45 mph prompted a high wind warning from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday. Some gusts could reach 75 mph, the NWS said.

It will remain cool all week, with daytime temperatures running well below average. By the weekend, though, expect sunny San Diego weather to return. Temperatures are forecasted in the 60s for the inland valleys and coast and in the 50s for the mountains.