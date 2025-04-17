The local Boys & Girls Club chapter is serving the San Diego community with meals on wheels that serve a double purpose.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest San Diego announced earlier this month the official rollout of The Lunch Box, a food truck that serves as a development program, providing job training, entrepreneurial experience and essential meal services to the community.

In this workforce readiness program, according to the Boys & Girls Club, teens aged 16-18 have an opportunity to earn a food handler's license and gain real-world experience that lays a solid foundation for their culinary careers.

“We’re thrilled to see our vision in motion—literally,” said Marineke Vandervort, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest San Diego. “This food truck allows us to teach valuable skills to our teens while directly supporting our commitment to ending food insecurity for local youth.”

The food truck made its debut at the Oceanside Farmers Market in early April.

It will also be used in the Boys & Girls Club's critical mission to provide meals to more than 16,000 youth each year, the agency said.