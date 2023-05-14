Boy Rushed to Hospital After Being Hit by Car While Playing Near Street

An 11-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle while having a toy sword fight with a friend in the La Playa neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

The boy was struck by a 2018 Ford Fusion traveling south on Catalina Boulevard near a wooded area shortly after 7 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The boy stepped into the path of the vehicle from a dirt path along the west curb line, the officer said. He suffered multiple injuries, Heims said, including a fractured pelvis, head hematoma and abrasions. He was rushed to a hospital.

The driver was not injured and impaired driving was not believed to be a factor in the crash, the officer said.

The SDPD Traffic Division was investigating the accident.