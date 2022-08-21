Boy, 9, Injured In Bicycle Crash With Car In Mountain View

A 9-year-old boy riding a bicycle without wearing a helmet was seriously injured after exiting an alley in the Mountain View area of San Diego and colliding with a vehicle.

The crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Webster Avenue, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The 2021 Nissan Sentra involved in the crash was being driven by a 27- year-old woman, Buttle said.

The collision left the boy with multiple fractures, a concussion and a laceration to the face, he said.

SDPD said Child Protection Services will be notified as the boy was not wearing a helmet. DUI was not believed to be a factor in the crash.