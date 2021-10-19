Boy, 16, Killed Outside Bay Terraces Apartment Complex ID'd

A 16-year-old boy killed in a September shooting in Bay Terraces was identified by police Monday.

Cleo Woods of Spring Valley was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body in the parking lot of the Bay Terraces apartments on South Meadowbrook Drive north of Paradise Valley Road at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 21, the San Diego Police Department said.

Another teen, a 14-year-old boy who has not been identified, was also injured. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to SDPD Officer Adam Sharki.

Paramedics arrived and took both teenagers to a hospital. Woods was pronounced dead at 8:41 p.m., said Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 14-year-old boy was injured outside an apartment complex in Bay Terraces. NBC 7’s Nicole Gomez has more on the tragedy.

Detectives have not identified a suspect. However, according to Sharki, they learned that a group of boys were playing basketball in the complex courtyard "when neighbors reported hearing gunfire."

One neighbor told NBC 7 she heard about five gunshots. Another said they saw a boy's body near a staircase at the complex.

At some point the group scattered and the 16-year-old was brought to the parking lot where officers found him.

"The group scattered and the mortally injured male was assisted away from the immediate scene to the parking lot where officers located him," Brown said.

According to Brown, a "large, aggressive crowd gathered and additional police resources were called to disperse the crowd so medics could attend to the injured male and to protect the crime scene.

SDPD detectives investigating the shooting are seeking witnesses, Brown said. It was not clear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.