Boy, 14, Shot to Death in San Diego

A homicide investigation is underway in San Diego's Mountain View neighborhood after a young teenager was shot and killed.

The shooting took place shortly after 4:15 on Monday afternoon in the 3500 block of J Street, less than half a block from the Mount Hope cemetery.



The slaying is being described by law enforcement as a drive-by shooting, with the killer believed to have been firing out of a large gray vehicle.

